When some Central Oregon travel and tourism businesses hear the phone ring, they know it's another cancellation.
Dozens of guests are canceling reservations daily as government leaders contemplate partial or complete shutdowns of everyday life in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Visit Bend, the city's marketing agency, offered a glimpse of the changes Tuesday when the group discussed how best to tackle this uncertain future using a remote Zoom meeting, and deciding to suspend its advertising to tourists to come to Central Oregon during shoulder season.
"People are unsure of what's happening and we want to be seen as an authoritative voice," said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO. "We don't want to sit idle, paralyzed by this."
At some properties around town, hotels are taking action in light of Gov. Kate Brown's lockdown issued Monday that ordered bars and restaurants to close.
The owners of the Loge Camps hotel on SW Century Drive decided to close immediately and reopen April 2 at the earliest, according to an email sent by Johannes Ariens, cofounder of the hotel chain.
"Our community is under attack from an entirely new threat, and we can and must do what we can to protect and support each other to get through it," Ariens said in his email. "With this, we are making the difficult decision to close all our LOGE Camps locations immediately as a sign of solidarity and support of the national effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and, in doing so protect our community and crew."
Hotels in other communities like Portland, also are closing down.
"We've had some tough conversations with all our employees the last few days, mainly with housekeeping and restaurant staff," said Bevan Nicolaisen, Hilton Garden Inn assistant general manager.
At Pine Ridge Inn, the 20-room boutique hotel has only one guest and a slew of cancellations that span through May. Todd Wisniewski, Pine Ridge Inn's general manager, forecasts that his losses could total $100,000.
"For a small property that will kill us," Wisniewski said. "The pain is real right now."
During the week of March 7, hotel occupancy dropped 7.3% nationwide to 61.8%, said Alison Hoyt, STR senior director of consulting and analytics, which tracks global hospitality analytics. Unlike the nation, Bend's occupancy rate was about the same as the year before, but Central Oregon hotels expected occupancy to drop precipitously in the coming weeks.
By way of comparison, in China and Italy in a two week period in January, hotel occupancy dropped 80%, to about 10% occupancy. Normally, occupancy hovers around 60% to 70% for this period, Hoyt said.
"When we looked at countries that had issued lockdowns, China, Italy, South Korea, we saw similar trends: Significant occupancy declines throughout the lockdown period," Hoyt said.
In Deschutes County, declines like this could have a ripple effect. About 15% of all Deschutes County jobs are tied to the leisure and hospitality sector at this time of year, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. An estimated 13,000 jobs across the region are susceptible to an impending layoff due to the coronavirus.
"We have already seen a rapid influx of new initial unemployment insurance claims," Runberg said. "Allowing businesses to continue drive-thru and takeout will help keep folks on payrolls of these businesses; however, hotels are getting hit hard with occupancy way down."
Marketing for future travelers to Bend is still up in the air at Visit Bend, Dugan said.
"While we’ve halted our advertising campaigns, the team is working tirelessly to reconfigure our marketing plans so we can come out strong on the other side of this with the tools necessary to support local businesses that are dependent on tourism dollars to keep their families fed," said Dugan.
