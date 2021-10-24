Central Oregon is known for its good food, good beer and unbeatable natural recreation.
Those attributes are what make Central Oregon special and would still be here whether tourists came or not. But they’re made better with an influx of visitor dollars that come from tourist spending and tax revenue.
“We have better restaurants because of the tourists, but we’d have those without them,” said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. “The investment in infrastructure for recreation and outdoor pursuits, if there weren’t people here visiting, wouldn’t be at the same level of investment in those things.
“If Central Oregon still had a population of 10,000, we would not have the same upkeep of our forests. Mt. Bachelor wouldn’t be a world-class ski resort if Bend was the same old timber town.”
There’s a love-hate relationship with visitors. Residents complain about traffic and crowded trails in the summer, but those crowds bring pockets full of cash that stays in the community, helping small businesses and contributing to the economic health of Central Oregon, said Todd Montgomery, Oregon State University-Cascades Hospitality Management executive in residence program coordinator.
Sometimes those same tourists return to live here and set up businesses that employ residents.
Joe Kim, a chef and co-owner of 5 Fusion restaurant, has been part of the downtown Bend restaurant scene for a dozen years. Kim joined the restaurant six months after it opened as a sushi chef. A three-time James Beard nominated chef, Kim grew up in Central Oregon and always believed tourism is the industry of the region.
“Many cities like Bend that are considered to be resort cities only have the winter traffic or only have the summer traffic,” Kim said. “In our beautiful home, we have the winter activities, the beautiful lakes, camping and hiking in summer.”
Heads in beds
During the shoulder seasons, fall and early spring, Kim said business does slow down. And even during the busy summer season, visitors fill out the reservation book when local diners cancel plans at the last minute, he said.
“Tourists help fill the seats,” Kim said. “Bend has sustained us, but without tourists we would not have thrived.”
During the past 20 months of the pandemic, tourism was up and down, Kim said. Employment related to the visitor industry was down 16.5% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the 2020 Economic Impact Report by Travel Oregon.
While the travel and leisure segment of the economy isn’t a big employer — having lost about a quarter of its jobs during 2020 — leisure and hospitality businesses employed 8,350 people and generated economic benefits exceeding $919 million in 2020, according to Travel Oregon.
Lodging taxes in Central Oregon brought in $17 million in 2020, according to Travel Oregon.
“We live in a world-class destination,” Montgomery said. “It’s a diverse background and for those who can afford to live here we are very fortunate to have this. From a destination management perspective we have to ensure that this is accessible and available for future generations to enjoy at the same quality we have now. Every destination has a lifecycle. We’re still on the growth cycle.”
Resorting to resorts
Central Oregon’s popularity is rooted in plans that were put in place 60 years ago, said Roger Lee, Economic Development for Central Oregon CEO. When the sawmills were shutting down Central Oregon leaders realized the region needed a replacement industry, Lee said.
At that time, Deschutes County introduced the region to resort development in its development code, Lee said.
“That paved the way for developers to build the first phases of high-amenity visitor experiences at Sunriver and Black Butte and that exposed people from across the country to the scenic beauty and outdoor recreation the region has to offer,” Lee said.
“Fifty years ago, the Central Oregon Visitors Association was established to promote these new visitor attractions, and a dedicated source of funding — a bed tax — was established to put the region on the map for visitors in nearby West Coast metro markets.”
And while the industry has experienced a steady recovery since pandemic-related restrictions in spring 2020, its been plagued by staffing and supply shortages. The industry estimates that full recovery won’t occur before 2024 from the losses racked up by the pandemic, according to Travel Oregon.
In Deschutes County the No. 1 industry for employment in June was the educational and health sector that employed 12,300 people, followed by retail, and leisure and hospitality, Runberg said.
COVID-19 hit the industry hard, with direct travel spending down by 49.5% in 2020 over 2019, according to the Travel Oregon report.
“It remains incredibly challenging time to be in the hospitality industry, but we know people need restaurants and getaways now more than ever given the emotional and physical toll of the pandemic,” said Jason Brandt, Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association president and CEO.
The pandemic did show the industry that the need to travel is not just a whim or a nice to have, but a need, Montgomery said. People have continued to travel despite mask mandates and a pandemic that waxes and wanes in intensity.
The lure of the outdoors
Central Oregon’s blue mountain lakes, clean air, world class hiking and biking may bring people here for a visit, it also can bring in new business. Take Algofy, a Barcelona, Spain-based software and tech company that had been looking at six locations to bring its U.S. operations to, said Lee.
The company chose Central Oregon because one of the company founders grew up vacationing at Sunriver, which encouraged him to put Bend/Central Oregon in the mix of other places that the firm was considering to make their North America base of operations, Lee said.
“What comes with a great place like this is new businesses see this as a good place to be,” Montgomery said. “Our downtown is unique with restaurants and accommodations built by mom -and -pop owned operations, providing a unique product.
“You don’t get that in Cleveland. That only happens in places that have something to offer, like Bend.
