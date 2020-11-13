While there's never a good time to push the pause button on the travel industry, the months of October and November in Bend typically are slow months.
Ski season hasn't started yet and it's too cold to float the Deschutes River.
Occupancy rates historically hover about 50% during this time, not good news for an industry already hard hit by COVID-19 restrictions, said Kevney Dugan, VisitBend CEO.
Anyone planning a trip to Central Oregon during the two-week freeze announced by Gov. Kate Brown on Friday, most likely will comply and understand the reasoning behind it, said Julia Theisen, Central Oregon Visitors Association CEO.
"We will continue to be a resource for information in the region to educate and promote public safety," Theisen said. "We look forward to welcoming visitors to Central Oregon when it is safe to do so, but our first priority is the health and safety of our region."
On Friday, Gov. Kate Brown instituted a two-week freeze starting Wednesday through Dec. 2 to limit group activities and stop the spread of COVID-19. Central Oregon has been rocked by two weeks of high positive COVID-19 case counts. A total of 30 people have died in Central Oregon of COVID-19 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.
The state logged in a record 1,076 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Oregon Health Authority officials reported that 753 people in Oregon have died of the virus.
At St. Charles Bend, there were 14 patients with COVID-19 and three of those patients were in the intensive care unit and two were on a ventilator, according to the hospital website
The impact of the rollback is likely to be not as severe on the economy as many expect, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
"It's less than you might think," Runberg said. "Most workplaces have adapted to the new norm with many health measures in place to protect workers and customers.
"It seems the businesses most impacted will once again be restaurants, hotels and other leisure businesses where travel and tourism visitors are a large component of their customer base."
But if there's a bright spot in all of this, Runberg said, it's that Oregonians are saving money.
The pause should not affect the opening of Mt. Bachelor ski resort, as it has set a planned opening date of Dec. 7 for the coming winter season. Typically it opens the day after Thanksgiving.
Mt. Bachelor is requiring parking reservations to manage the number of people at the resort, and guests can currently reserve a total of 14 days at any given time, according to mtbachelor.com. They can book seven “advance” days and seven “week-of” days. Parking inventory will be released and announced on a limited, rolling basis. For more information, visit mtbachelor.com.
Hoodoo ski area near Sisters was hoping to have enough snow to open the day after Thanksgiving, but the earliest it would open now would be Dec. 4, said Matthew McFarland, Hoodoo general manager.
“Even with enough snow to open (Nov. 27) we’ll follow all the guidelines and try to keep the COVID at bay,” McFarland said. “We would probably open, Friday, Dec. 4, if we have enough snow. We would like to open the day after Thanksgiving, but we can’t do that.”
