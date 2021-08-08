After a year of limited travel, Central Oregon tourism has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.
The news might not come as a surprise. Anyone who’s visited a Bend brewery, floated the Deschutes River, driven the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway or participated in other popular Central Oregon recreation this summer has likely noticed the crowds.
But the data confirms it: Summer occupancy rates at Central Oregon hotels and resorts are roughly on par with 2019 levels, according to statistics collected by the global travel analytics firm STR.
Similarly, occupancy rates at vacation rentals like Airbnb and VRBOs surpassed 2020 levels and are on par with 2019 levels, according to data collected by the vacation rental analytics firm Airdna.
“We are seeing activity slowing down for vacation rentals starting in the fall, which may be attributed to in-class school starting again,” said Central Oregon Visitors Association CEO Julia Theisen. “However, the occupancy rate pace is in line when comparing to 2019.”
The good news is tempered, however, with COVID-19. The highly contagious delta variant is gaining a foothold in Oregon, plus Central Oregon is confronting a potentially fierce wildfire season, both of which could diminish travel plans.
Sunriver Resort shiningGolf courses, swimming pools and trails are filled at Sunriver Resort as visitors flock there for a summer respite after an arduous year.
According to Sunriver Resort managing director Tom O’Shea, business is booming.
There are two kinds of visitors at Sunriver Resort: those who come for leisure alone and those who come for conventions, O’Shea said.
“With leisure business, we are equal or beyond pre-pandemic levels of business, and convention business is also recovering,” he said. “In terms of numbers of visitors, business has totally rebounded.”
Summer is Sunriver Resorts busy season, but O’Shea said he expects good business to continue, barring new COVID-19 restrictions due to the delta variant.
“There’s always uncertainty with COVID,” he said. “But I expect business to continue this way for the remainder of the year.”
Back in the river
In Bend, floaters are back in force on the Deschutes River. According to river recreation specialist Ryan Richard, 48,000 people floated down the Deschutes River in June alone.
Local tourist firms are also seeing increased summer activity.
According to Lev Stryker, owner of Cog Wild Bike Tours, June and July were bustling.
“We’ve definitely been really busy,” he said. “Lots of people are coming to ride.”
But it’s not all smooth sailing.
While COVID-19 precautions on tours were slowly being lifted throughout June and July, Stryker said they are monitoring the delta variant closely.
“Things might change in the coming weeks,” he said.
On top of the delta variant, wildfires and staffing challenges are also worrisome.
Many of Cog Wild’s employees work seasonally, doing snow patrol in the winter and bike tours in the summer. Some of those employees sought more permanent positions in 2021, and now, job applicants have dwindled.
“We would hire people if they were available, but people can’t find a place to live in Bend,” Stryker said.
Smoke damage
Wildfires may be the biggest threat this summer, Stryker said.
Multiple areas that are normally used for bike tours, such as Oakridge, are closed due to wildfires, and Cog Wild has had to cancel some prebooked trips.
It’s a problem that has the potential to worsen in August and September, Central Oregon’s traditional fire season.
“Not to be callous about it, but forest fires are ruining people’s vacations,” he said. “We’re monitoring many fires up to the minute.”
Despite these challenges, lots of visitors this summer made it possible for Cog Wild to expand in ways they hoped to in 2020, but couldn’t due to the pandemic.
“It definitely feels like a growth year for us,” Stryker said.
Wanderlust Tours of Bend, which offers half-day naturalist-guided tours and trips throughout the year, also saw business return in June and July.
Owner David Nissen said he’s grateful that visitors can again experience the “astounding gifts” of Central Oregon’s natural beauty after last summer’s hiatus for many would-be travelers.
“In 2021 Wanderlust Tours rebounded nicely after a crazy COVID year,” Nissen said. “The super exciting element that our fantastic staff realizes this year is the gratitude our clients express for the ability to once again experience the natural world with family and friends.”
