OSU-Cascade’s Sustainable Tourism Lab recently found that nearly half of Bend residents believe the cost of tourism outweighs the benefits.
As someone employed by both Visit Bend and Visit Central Oregon, specifically with a lens of workforce solutions, I tend to hold destination management organizations and the impact of the tourism economy in a positive light.
While the tenor of those who hear about my place of employment is often negative — and we’ve all seen the bumper sticker: “Bend Sucks, Don’t Move Here” — I still feel that speaking to the value of tourism despite our popularity as a destination is a worthy opportunity. So, I’m asking you to humor me as I frame visitors as partners in a better Bend for all of us.
Reinvesting transient room tax
As organizations, Visit Bend and the regionally focused Visit Central Oregon are deeply committed to improving the sustainability of the local community.
When visitors stay overnight at any lodging facility (hotel, motel, short term rental, campground, etc.), they pay a state and local room tax that is added onto the nightly rate. Most of the tax collected goes to city or county general funds with roughly 30% of the generated room tax funding tourism programs and operations.
However, a significant portion of this funding is reinvested back into the community through programs like the Bend Sustainability Fund, Central Oregon Future Fund and the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund. While the projects funded through these programs benefit visitors, they also largely benefit the people who call Bend home.
The new Royal Flush Trail, The Catalyst in Bend’s Central District and the changing exhibits initiative at the High Desert Museum are just a few examples of projects supported by reinvested tourism dollars.
Organizations that care
Earlier this year, Visit Bend became one of Oregon’s first destination organizations to partner with Leave No Trace.
This means that the organization went beyond posting Leave No Trace messaging on social media, and instead worked with LNT to develop Bend-specific principles to help ensure the long-term sustainability of our outdoor spaces. Check out some of the organization’s other strategic partners.
Connecting the region
Don’t you love direct flights? Me too. Thanks to ongoing partnerships and efforts by Visit Central Oregon, more direct routes to and from Redmond Airport are added every year. Direct air service routes make it easier for visitors to access the region, and also help drive group business in shoulder seasons. These flights also make it easier for those who live here to travel to other destinations for business and leisure.
Supporting workforce
Last year, Visit Bend and Visit Central Oregon partnered to become the only tourism entities in the state with a role that is solely dedicated to workforce development. We recently completed a workforce needs assessment to better understand the challenges facing Central Oregon’s hospitality staff. With the information gathered, we’re exploring training opportunities to help support and retain the industry’s workforce.
Helping mitigate over-tourism
To say Central Oregon is a rad destination is an understatement. Anyone who has spent a summer day trying to float through Bend on the Deschutes, hike South Sister or climb at Smith Rock State Park knows this all too well. But did you know that Visit Bend, for one, hasn’t actively worked to drive summer visitation since the economy was crawling out of the Great Recession?
Instead, Visit Bend and Visit Central Oregon use marketing and communications strategies to inspire visitation during the shoulder seasons and to some of the region’s lesser-loved spots. Without these efforts, popular trails and attractions would continue to be, well, popular, but there would be no one offering a plan B, C, D or E.
Inviting you to stay and play when it’s cold
Without strategic destination marketing, once the weather turns cold and summer crowds thin, many of the businesses that rely on the tourism economy would be forced to close or scale back operations without year-round visitors. Wouldn’t it be sad if you could only visit your favorite coffee shop from May to October?
Increasing visitor spending, and tourism jobs
Let’s talk numbers. In 2021, visitors spent more than $1 billion in Central Oregon ($336.3 million in Bend alone). That is direct spending on lodging, attractions, food and entertainment and does not account for the more than 9,000 Central Oregonians directly employed by tourism businesses that also spent their income in the community.
The word is out on Central Oregon. The region being a beloved destination helps drive the economy — creating jobs and amenities that would not otherwise exist.
We can’t make Bend less popular, but we can be smart and strategic about how we support our destination by leveraging money spent by visitors, supporting the industry’s workforce, and developing innovative programs to improve and sustain Bend for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.