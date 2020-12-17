Amazon will survive this holiday season. What about our local business owners?
I’m guilty. Are you? We go onto Amazon and with 1-click buy what we need (or think we need), and within 24 hours it’s delivered to the doorstep. So easy, so convenient.
But where does shopping with the online giants like Amazon leave our local small-business owners? While Jeff Bezos will no doubt have a wonderful Christmas this year, what about our local store owners who rely on Christmas shoppers to pay their bills and employ our Central Oregon friends and family in 2021?
This past week, The Bulletin asked readers to do something that would show support for shopping local, even if it’s just symbolic. Go to the bank and get $100 worth of $2 bills, then spend the money in local shops and send us an email letting us know where you spent the money.
One of my favorites so far is from Nora W., who spent her $2 bills at a number of places around town (at the car wash, buying dog treats, etc.). She wrote “I was able to tell everyone why I (was) giving them $2 bills and they were surprised and grateful.”
Amelia H. let us know about her 90-minute shopping blitz downtown, including her hunt for a unique Bend drink koozie she was successful in finding, thanks to several helpful store clerks along the way. One lady brought $2 to our office recently, wanting us to know she supports our local business.
Some folks are not able to get out and shop or don’t want to deal with cash, which is certainly understandable. So, they are simply sharing their favorite places to shop. Bill H. likes to shop at Newport Avenue Market, because he loves to cook and the market has neat kitchen gadgets. Bret J. found a great comics and collectibles store in Redmond. Laura K. found a kid’s clothing store in Prineville she loves.
Check out Page A16 in today’s paper to read a sampling of responses from readers and information on how you can participate by either taking the $2 Challenge or simply telling us about your favorite local store or shopping experience.
First Interstate Bank was nice enough to make sure they have a supply of $2 bills on hand at several of their locations. Other banks and credit unions may have $2 bills as well.
Wouldn’t it be great if those $2 bills are still circulating around town in the months ahead, as a reminder of what it means to support our local economy? It’s going to be tough for many Central Oregon business owners to make payroll and pay their bills in the coming months. The more of us that can break the 1-click habit, the better off our local businesses will be in 2021.
If 10,000 of us spent $100 locally instead of online, that would be an extra $1 million injected into our economy. Economists tell us that $1 million turns into $4 million as it works its way through the hands of local residents. Could we set a Central Oregon goal of breaking the 1-click habit and redirecting $100 per month to local businesses, beginning this holiday season?
Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas and a pandemic-free New Year.
