Believe it or not, $2 can go a long way in making a local retailer’s Christmas.
With supply chains bottled up on the coasts, it is clear that now is the time — more than ever before — to support your local business people this holiday season by taking The Bulletin’s $2 challenge.
Back for its second year, The Bulletin challenge asks readers to do something that shows support for shopping local. Go to the bank and ask for $100 worth of $2 bills. Then spend the money in local shops around town and send us an email letting us know where you spent the money. We will publish some of the comments in the coming weeks.
One of my favorites last year, was from Nora W., who spent her $2 bills at a number of places around town (at the car wash, buying dog treats, etc.). “I was able to tell everyone why I (was) giving them $2 bills and they were surprised and grateful,” she told us.
Here’s a recent response from Cynthia R: “Thank you so much for running this challenge. Went and got my 2 dollar bills at First Interstate bank and away I went to downtown Bend with my sister-in-law. We had so much fun going from shop to shop. We spent money in The Lotus Moon boutique. Such a great shop. We shopped at Clementine Urban Mercantile. They had lots of great gifts we bought for others including baby clothes. Then we were off to the Bend Store. It was all a great adventure, and I pray that all the shops and their owners have a great holiday season and get back to normal with their businesses.”
First Interstate Bank was nice enough to make sure they have a supply of $2 bills on hand at several of its locations. Other banks and credit unions may have $2 bills as well.
Wouldn’t it be great if those $2 bills are still circulating around town in the months ahead, as a reminder of what it means to support our local economy? As the pandemic drags on, it’s going to be tough for many Central Oregon business owners to make payroll and pay their bills in the coming months. The more of us who shop local, the better off our local businesses will be in 2022.
If 10,000 of us spent $100 locally instead of online, that would be an extra $1 million injected into our economy. Economists tell us that $1 million turns into $4 million as it works its way through the hands of local residents. Could we set a Central Oregon goal of redirecting $100 per month to local businesses, beginning this holiday season?
Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
