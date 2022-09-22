Coos Bay

The Port of Coos Bay hopes to turn two vacant parcels into a large container shipping terminal. It would transport imported goods on a port-owned rail line to a freight hub near Eugene.

 Adriana Gutierrez/The Oregonian

COOS BAY — Lots in the north point of Coos Bay were once piled high with lumber, as ships waited by the docks to take wood products overseas.

But today, many of Oregon’s lumber mills have contracted or closed. With them have gone the ships by the dock, and many working-age locals have moved away, too.

