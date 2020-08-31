Tickets are now on sale for the 17th annual Bend Venture Conference sponsored by Economic Development for Central Oregon.
More than 80 companies from across the United States applied to present at this year’s conference, which will be both in-person and livestreamed on Oct. 15 and 16. The conference will be held in various locations in downtown Bend for those opting to attend in-person.
The conference features three competition categories: Growth Stage, Impact and Early Stage. The due diligence process is underway, which will determine the companies that make it to the Tower Theatre stage, with semifinalist and finalist announcements being released leading up to the event.
Over the past six years, more than $11 million has been invested in 38 companies as a result of the conference.
For updates on the event, visit bendvc.com.
