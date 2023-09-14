2023 Bend Venture Conference (copy)

The 2023 Bend Venture Conference will be held Oct. 19 and 20.

 Bend Venture Conference

Three Bend companies are among the 10 finalists in the early stage competition at the annual Bend Venture Conference.

The companies will compete Sept. 28 at the Central Oregon Pub Talk where the audience and a panel of judges will vote to decide which companies advance to present at the Oct. 19-20 Bend Venture Conference at the Tower Theatre.

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.