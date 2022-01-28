Oregon lawmakers passed a law last June that gave the state a great deal more latitude to let unemployed people keep their benefits if the state, through applicant or bureaucratic error, paid them too much.
Seven months later, though, thousands of people may not know that the state will waive their debt. The Oregon Employment Department has been implementing the law gradually and is only now beginning to notify to people who may qualify. The work won’t be done until the end of February.
“We could not immediately start providing waivers under state law because we had to develop the framework under which we could do that,” said Sara Cromwell, deputy director for benefits in the department’s unemployment insurance division.
The employment department, hamstrung by obsolete technology and still digging out from the unprecedented surge of pandemic-era jobless claims, took months to adopt a policy to determine who qualifies and a mechanism for actually waiving their debt.
In the meantime, some people who received too much jobless aid have been unaware that they may be eligible to have their debt wiped out, even in cases when the overpayment resulted from their own honest mistake.
People must apply for the waiver, which for some could erase several thousand dollars of debt.
“There’s a human being that underlies every single overpayment decision,” Cromwell said, “so we do our best to make sure we’re acting as promptly as we can under the circumstances.”
Who qualifies
The employment department says there are 4,400 Oregonians who received too much aid and might qualify for a waiver. Some won’t qualify because their incomes are too large, but if all of them qualified, Oregon could waive up to $5.8 million.
Like just about everything pertaining to jobless benefits, though, the topic of overpayments and waivers is extremely complex.
Sometimes, the employment department pays benefits to people who aren’t eligible for the money because they’ve submitted fraudulent claims. Those people aren’t eligible for waivers and, depending on the case, can be subject to criminal prosecution.
Sometimes the employment department makes a mistake and pays people more than it should have. Other times, unemployment people make a mistake in their claims — incorrectly describing the circumstances in which they lost their jobs, for example.
The new waiver law potentially applies to both those categories. But not everyone who got too much qualifies for a waiver.
The employment department may waive repayment, according to the new law, if collecting the money is “against equity and good conscience.”
The department set a mathematical standard for applying the Legislature’s “equity and good conscience” clause: People are eligible for waivers if they have no means to repay the benefit and household expenses that exceed 90% of their income after subtracting the value of their jobless benefits.
Many people who had received overpayments during the pandemic had their debt automatically deferred. The employment department has been sending out form letters notifying people of the Legislature’s waiver program, and it has included the information on its website and social media accounts. It’s front-and-center on the employment department’s webpage, too.
