Adult day care at Thelma's Place, a Redmond nonprofit for memory loss individuals, will reopen July 1.
Founded in 2008 by Erik Berkey, Thelma's Place is an intergenerational care facility in Redmond and is under the same roof as Country Side Living, a 38-bed live-in community, and Whoopsy Daisy Child Care Center.
The memory care center closed because of COVID-19, but the children's day care center remained open throughout the pandemic.
For more information call 541-548-3049 or email kathyd@countrysideliving.com.
