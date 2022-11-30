The Washington Post will stop publishing its stand-alone print magazine, the newspaper's executive editor, Sally Buzbee, announced Wednesday.
The Sunday magazine has 10 staff members, who were told in a meeting that their positions have been eliminated, according to Shani George, The Post's vice president for communications.
"We will end the print Sunday Magazine in its current form as we continue to undergo our global and digital transformation," Buzbee said in a subsequent email to staff early Wednesday afternoon. She noted that "we will be shifting some of the most popular content, and adding more, in a revitalized Style section that will launch in the coming months."
"We deeply appreciate the contributions this staff has made to our print readers over the years," she wrote in conclusion.
The Post launched the magazine in its current form in 1986, though it had previously published a print Sunday magazine for years before. The magazine was distributed with copies of the Sunday paper. Its last issue will publish on Dec. 25, Buzbee said.
Five of the 40 Washington Post stories that drew the most online readers over the past year were produced by the magazine. They include a profile of then-Senate candidate J.D. Vance, the tangled saga of several separated siblings reunited through DNA testing, and longtime staff writer David Montgomery's portrait of the shifting political demographic in Wyoming, "the Trumpiest state in the nation," as its voters turned on Rep. Liz Cheney.
In 2020, the magazine won a National Magazine Award in the single-issue category for the special issue, "Prison." The issue "was written, illustrated and photographed by people who have been-or are currently-incarcerated, allowing readers to hear from voices that are often invisible in the debate around prison and criminal justice," the Post said at the time.
Buzbee told magazine staff in a meeting that the decision was "no reflection on the quality of your work," according to attendees who requested anonymity to describe internal conversations. When pressed by the staff for details, she said "economic headwinds" were a factor in the decision to stop printing the magazine.
Buzbee gave no guarantee that laid-off staff would be offered other roles inside the paper. Restaurant reviews and the crossword puzzle will continue to appear in print, George said.
