Michael Bird

Michael Bird

I was reminded the other day of a quote by legendary entrepreneur and philosopher Jim Rohn: “We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons.” When I read those words, I hear them in Jim’s iconic voice.

This wisdom pervades all areas of life including relationships when scheduling time, initiating conversation and listening lead to a deeper connection. It includes career, when continuous learning and work ethic lead to advancement; and it includes health, when regular exercise and a healthy diet lead to wellness. Yes, it also includes investing, when patience and sticking to an appropriate plan in good times and bad is rewarded over longer periods of time.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Michael Bird is a client advisor, certified investment management analyst and accredited investment fiduciary at ASI Wealth Management.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.