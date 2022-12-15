The Dalles Google plant

These colorful pipes are responsible for carrying water in and out of a Google data center in The Dalles. The blue pipes supply cold water and the red pipes return the warm water back to be cooled.

 Google photo

The Dalles has agreed to disclose how much of the city’s water Google’s data centers use, abandoning a 13-month legal fight to keep the information secret and committing to release the company’s water consumption in future years.

The case represented a major test of Oregon public records law. After The Oregonian/OregonLive requested Google’s records last year, The Dalles sued the news organization to prevent the information’s release. It argued Google’s water use was a “trade secret” exempt from Oregon disclosure requirements.

