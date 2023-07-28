In a recent analysis by OnDeck of more than 500 brands and nearly 2 million Tweets posted by customers across the United States, a revelation emerges: Bend-based Breedlove Guitars is one of the most beloved local brand in Oregon, garnering 75.9% of positive feedback.

The analysis uses an artificial intelligence sentiment software called Hugging Face API, which reviewes millions of tweets expressing emotions for various brands across each state. The purpose of the analysis was to search for the highest percentage of positive feedback for local consumer brands in every state.

