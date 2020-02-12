The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care has completed the renovation of its Redmond clinic and will open from the clinic's west end on Monday, according to the company.
The renovated clinic, across from St. Charles Redmond, now allows for three providers to use nine exam rooms, two cast rooms and a procedure room, according to a statement provided by the center. Construction will continue on the building's unfinished east end. Anchored by the center, the Central Oregon Medical Specialists building is designed to accommodate two additional medical tenants that are yet to be determined. The center has been operating in Redmond since 2001.
"As Redmond and its surrounding areas continue to grow, this renovation will help us keep up with present and future population growth,” said Christy McLeod, the center CEO and COO.
