Newspaper delivery drivers wanted

The Bulletin will convert to mail-only delivery as of Sept. 26.

 123RF

The Bulletin will be converting from home delivery services to a mail-only delivery service for all of its newspaper subscribers starting Sept. 26.

Some subscribers have already been converted to mail, due to a lack of delivery staff. Those subscribers have been contacted.

 

