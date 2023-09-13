The Bulletin will be converting from home delivery services to a mail-only delivery service for all of its newspaper subscribers starting Sept. 26.
Some subscribers have already been converted to mail, due to a lack of delivery staff. Those subscribers have been contacted.
“We found it necessary to curtail home delivery due to the ongoing challenges of hiring and retaining staff and, quite frankly, customer dissatisfaction with our delivery services. It has been difficult to consistently get the papers to our subscribers in a timely way on many of the routes,” said Heidi Wright, Bulletin publisher and chief operating officer for EO Media Group, parent company of The Bulletin.
Subscribers in ZIP codes 97701, 97702, 97703, 97707, 97708, 97753, 97754, 97756, 97759 and 97760 will receive same-day U.S. Postal Service delivery of the paper Tuesday through Saturday. The Sunday print editions will be delivered via the postal service on Mondays, Wright said.
“However, subscribers can read a digital replica of the printed newspaper online seven days a week, delivered to your email inbox by 5 a.m.,” Wright said. “And newspapers will continue to be available for purchase at local stores first thing in the morning Tuesday through Sunday.”
All of The Bulletin’s locally generated content, plus national sports and business news, is available to readers at bendbulletin.com and on its news app which is available in the Google and Apple app stores .
The trend to mail-only delivery has been an ongoing one across the country. This change will mean consistent delivery of the paper and address the multiple challenges with driveway delivery in the middle of the night, especially in the winter.
If you do not receive mail at your home, please contact us at 541-385-5800 or email support@eomediagroup.com to update your mailing preference. If you are a print subscriber and have not signed up to receive the e-edition, please go to: www.bendbulletin.com/login or call 541-385-5800.
Over the next month, we’ll be hosting sessions at The Bulletin office to help people with signing up and using the digital e-edition, Wright said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.