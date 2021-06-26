The Bulletin welcomed several new staff members in recent weeks.
Brian Naplachowski, 59, is The Bulletin’s new revenue director. He started a career in newspapers working with The Seattle Times and Post Intelligencer as an independent sales agent. He has more than 25 years of experience in the industry. He has worked in four different states as a circulation manager, circulation director, audience director, general manager and now revenue director for The Bulletin.
“My goal at The Bulletin is to help advertisers understand the reach of our products both digitally and traditionally,” Naplachowski said.
Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, he loves Tenkara fly-fishing, pack rafting and hiking. He and his wife, Lisa, have been married for 35 years.
After just under a year away from Central Oregon, Zack Demars is returning to The Bulletin as a special projects reporter. Demars comes to Bend from Oregon’s South Coast, where he reported for the Coos Bay World and its affiliated newspapers.
Before that, the Washington native spent the summer after graduation from the University of Oregon as an intern The Bulletin, covering a summer of fires, protests and COVID-19. In college, Demars reported and co-authored a book about Southern Oregon Cold War pen pals, and his work for the Catalyst Journalism Project and Howard Center for Investigative Reporting has been published nationwide.
Demars lives in Bend and spends his time outside the office testing local brews and finding mountains and lakes to explore.
Dylan Jefferies, a 2021 graduate of Portland State University, is a reporting intern for the summer through the University of Oregon’s Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.
Jefferies grew up in Portland. During his time at PSU, he served as news editor and editor-in-chief at PSU’s student-run newspaper, Vanguard, where he was the recipient of multiple Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association awards and the Wilma Morrison Scholarship for Excellence in Journalism.
He has volunteered at PortlandSocietyPage.com, a public news source for nonprofits, and Street Roots, Portland’s award-winning weekly investigative street newspaper. He is pursuing a career in investigative journalism, and is passionate about covering topics such as homelessness, poverty, the criminal justice system and education.
