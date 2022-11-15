A record number of travelers will be taking to the roads, the skies or the rails this Thanksgiving holiday, according to the AAA annual survey.
In fact, it will be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2000 when AAA began tracking the holiday traffic.
In Oregon, there will be about 770,000 travelers heading out Nov. 23-27, according to AAA. The bulk of those travelers will be by car, according to AAA. A much smaller portion, about 94,000 will travel by air in Oregon, according to AAA.
"Travel is back and folks are eager to carve out time to see family and friends this Thanksgiving," said Marie Dodds, AAA director of government and public affairs. "With pandemic related travel restrictions lifted and more people comfortable taking trips again, it's no surprise that Thanksgiving travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels."
Those travelers, however, are not yet booking tours, said Jared Garfield, co-owner of Wanderlust Tours. Ever since the start of the pandemic, bookings have been more last minute, Garfield said.
"Thus far, we have seen less bookings than what we saw last year," Garfield said. "We will probably book more people in the Friday through Sunday period. But so far the holiday weekend is looking a little slower this year."
The hospitality industry is still the single largest industry in Central Oregon, according to Visit Central Oregon. About 9,000 people are employed in the industry. Travelers to Oregon spent $10.9 billion in 2021, according to Tavel Oregon's economic report.
Visit Bend, the nonprofit that promotes Bend to visitors, feels that with Mt. Bachelor on track for opening next week, it might be just the lure to drive more visitors to the region, said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO.
"We're optimistic that this holiday season will see many visitors celebrating the holidays in Bend," Dugan said. "It's a relief to our industry partners that we're returning to pre-pandemic numbers."
A large portion of Central Oregon visitors come by car from nearby communities like Portland, Seattle, and the bay area, Dugan said.
And even though gas prices will be higher this Thanksgiving holiday than previous, gas prices are continuing to decline because of strong demand, according to AAA. Nearly 90% of all travelers will drive to their destinations, according to AAA. The Oregon average gas price dropped 6 cents to $4.77, the 10th-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation, according to AAA.
Air travel will increase this holiday season by 8%, but prices are up about 22%, according to AAA. The busiest air travel day is Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, according to AAA.
At Redmond Airport, visitors are able to check the parking lot availability before heading out by going to flyrdm.com. The website is updated every 30 minutes. Often the lots are full and visitors are encouraged to arrive early as a record number of passengers are expected this holiday season.
