Two bills introduced in the Oregon Legislature related to marijuana sales tax received support from some city officials during a recent hearing and opposition from marijuana industry representatives.
House Bill 2014 would distribute marijuana taxes by population and location, based on a municipality’s share of overall retail sales. Currently distribution is based on population and the number of licensed marijuana businesses.
House Bill 2015 would allow local governments to raise the local tax on the sale of marijuana from the current 3% up to 10%. The increase would need to be approved by the governing body and then go the voters. The state also has a 17% tax on marijuana.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill said his city is the second-largest retailer of marijuana in Oregon behind Portland, realizing about $1 million a year in sales. He estimates about 90% of those sales come from Idaho, but did not provide evidence to support that claim.
The impacts on Ontario include traffic, infrastructure, public safety and homelessness, Hill said.
Ontario resident Cydney Cooke, who also serves on the city planning commission, submitted testimony opposing both bills. Her letter stated that she does not support the city getting any more money. She wrote that the money that has been received to date has not been used “to make any improvements to the lives of citizens,” including spending any of it on addressing issues, such as the homeless population.
Casey Houlihan, representing Oregon pot retailers, said legal retailers in Oregon struggle to compete with the black market.
Houlihan said raising taxes would cause an increase in prices on marijuana making legal product less competitive. “We feel that such a steep increase in the cost of retail cannabis is likely to displace a very large and significant percentage of consumers from the legal market,” Houlihan said in his statement.
The League of Oregon Cities opposes HB 2014 because it would take money from some cities and give it to others. But the organization supports HB 2015, allowing cities to raise taxes, said Mark Gharst, a lobbyist for the league.
In submitted testimony, Gharst said Measure 110, which decriminalized drugs and was passed by voters in November, will cause a shift in the allocation of state marijuana taxes. The measure takes marijuana tax revenue and allocates it to drug treatment.
“Cities and counties will lose $45.7 million in state revenue for the 2021-23 biennium, a reduction of almost 72%,” Gharst said. “Before Measure 110, cities and counties would have each received 10% or about $63.7 million for the biennium total. Instead, locals will receive $18 million.”
Commenting that cities will already struggling with not having enough revenue, Gharst said, “cities need House Bill 2015.”
