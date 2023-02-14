Tesla Union

Tesla workers in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union with Workers United Upstate New York. In a letter posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job and want to “build an even more collaborative environment that will strengthen the company.”

 Steven Senne/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla workers at a factory in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union in New York.

In a letter to management Tuesday, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job at the plant in Buffalo and want to "build an even more collaborative environment that will strengthen the company."

