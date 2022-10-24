TESLA

Tesla Model 3s in Shanghai.

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Tesla shares fell to their lowest mark since June of last year after the carmaker lowered prices across its lineup in China, where competitive and economic pressures are intensifying.

The carmaker cut the cost of the cheapest locally built Model 3 sedan by 5% to 265,900 yuan ($36,774), its website showed Monday. The company dropped the starting price of the Model Y SUV by 8.8% to 288,900 yuan.

