Ten employees of Amy’s Kitchen have tested positive for COVID-19 during the course of the pandemic, a company spokeswoman confirmed.
Employees at the White City facility tested positive at “various points” during the pandemic, according to Jen Tucci, external engagement manager for Amy’s Kitchen. She added in an email that “in no instance has the transmission been traced to an occurrence within the plant.”
The company did not provide specific dates of when the employees tested positive.
The Oregon Health Authority publicly discloses workplace outbreaks if five or more cases are recorded at a company with 30 or more employees. There also has to be a “shared, defined exposure to at least one other case,” the OHA website says.
Amy’s officials said they have worked closely with state and local officials to review safety precautions.
U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week but remained at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan stayed below 3%.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.96% from 2.88% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.60% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.46% from 2.44% last week.
Homebuying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-struck economy, especially for prospective buyers considering a first-time purchase, Freddie Mac noted.
President Donald Trump’s administration is undoing Obama-era rules designed to limit potent greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines, formalizing the changes Thursday in the heart of the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir and in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Andrew Wheeler, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, signed the rollback of the 2016 methane emissions rule in Pittsburgh as the agency touted the Trump administration’s efforts to “strengthen and promote American energy.”
