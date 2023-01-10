Oregon technology pioneer Tektronix named a new president Tuesday, promoting Christopher Bohn to the top job.
He succeeds Tami Newcombe, who has run Tek since 2019. She is now CEO of precision technologies at Fortive Corp., the conglomerate that owns Tektronix.
Founded in 1946, Tektronix established Oregon’s technology industry and was once the state’s largest company, with 20,000 employees worldwide. Tek makes oscilloscopes, an instruments engineers use to measure the performance of electronic devices.
Tektronix faltered in the 1990s and ultimately sold its business to a conglomerate called Danaher Corp. in 2007. Danaher later spun off Tek as part of the deal that created Fortive. Tek now employs around 3,500 across the business.
It’s not clear how many Tektronix employs in Oregon, but it now uses only a small portion of its 250-acre campus near Beaverton. The company announced last year that it hopes to sell or lease a portion of that property.
Before joining Tek as a vice president last year, Bohn had spent a decade at another Fortive business, Fluke Corp., where he managed various business units and regional operations. Tektronix said he moved to Oregon last fall.
