Remote workers long ago discovered Bend. They’ve swapped the freeways and subways in bigger cities for bike trails and ski slopes in Central Oregon, but they continue work for out-of-state companies. Their numbers have only increased since the pandemic, as companies are increasingly allowing their employees to work from anywhere.
But come April 15, the newly arrived will face a tricky tax situation if they remain employed with an out-of-state company. Will they owe taxes in two states? It’s a situation that generates a lot of calls to local tax offices. The good news is that while remote workers may have to file two state returns, the income taxes are unlikely to overlap.
“With the global workforce, a lot of folks are going to have multi-state taxation issues,” said Steve Callan, a certified professional accountant and founder of Bend-based Callan Accounting. “Oregon has tax treaties with various states, so generally you only pay one state’s worth of tax, regardless of how many states you have to file in, either through tax treaties or tax credits.”
Tax situations can get complicated quickly when multiple states are involved, said Callan. He advises getting an early start and seeking tax help when possible.
Tax professionals have time to help newcomers in late January or early February. By March they are swamped and it can be hard to nail down a time slot by the April 15th filing deadline. Some taxpayers end up getting an extension in order to make sure their return is properly filed.
“That first year is very cumbersome,” said Callan. “That first year, you will have federal, Oregon and another state return.”
What else can be done to ease the tax filing process? Stan Turel, a partner at Columbia Pacific Tax Service in Bend, advises new arrivals to collect the paperwork needed to establish residency in Oregon.
“The first year that you move to Oregon, you are normally considered a part-year resident for Oregon and the other state, so the income will be split according to the date of the move during the year,” said Turel.
After that first year, most taxpayers will only have to file an Oregon return, as long as the individual retains full time residency in Oregon.
Turel said in some cases, individuals may still have a tax filing requirement from the former state if that company issues a W-2 and withholds taxes from the original state.
For example, if you are an Oregon resident and you have an Arizona W-2 with Arizona withholding, you will need to file an Arizona income tax return, said Turel. He advises speaking with the company to make sure that all the withholding is in Oregon, and none with Arizona.
Turel adds that self-employed workers who receive a 1099 from an out-of-state company will not have to file an out-of-state return if they are a full-time Oregon resident.
He also reminds taxpayers that they may qualify for a tax credit on either the Oregon return or the other state for any mutually taxed income.
For people from coming from Washington and working remotely part-time in Bend, the employee won’t pay income tax as long as they maintain their Washington residency status, and the employer does not have an office in Oregon. That’s because Washington does not have income tax.
If the worker sets up shop in Bend and gains Oregon residency, they will pay Oregon taxes, even if their employer is in Washington.
Self-employed workers should be aware that if they continue to have a physical business location in another state they will have to file a tax return for both states, said Turel.
In order to establish residency, Turel advises applying for an Oregon driver’s license, getting voter registration and proof of paying utilities, such as a water bill. If the remote worker has brought children to Bend, get the kids enrolled in local schools. It’s also critical that the employer change the address of residence for the employee to an Oregon address.
What else? Turel says it’s important for individuals who get a W-2 form to ask the employer to withhold Oregon income tax. For the self-employed operating from home, the paying company should update the address of the contractor.
Turel, a tax professional for the past 35 years, advises that the states will consider individuals taxable in another state under certain circumstances.
“As an example, if you moved to Oregon during the year, and you own a home in California that you rent out to someone, you will have a filing requirement for California on the rental income. If you sell the property or don’t rent that home in California, then there is no problem,” said Turel.
Looking ahead to next year, remote contract workers, those who receive 1099s, who live only in Oregon during all of the 2021 year will only file an Oregon return. But workers need to check with the employer — if a W-2 is issued then individuals will need to file a return with the state where the company is located.
Turel also reminds taxpayers that the extension deadline for paying 2019 taxes is Oct. 15. Individuals who live in a declared disaster area due to the fires have until Jan. 15 to file.
