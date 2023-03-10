Thomas Schiffer took the plunge when he moved to Bend.
A cold water plunge, that is.
As founder of Blue Cube, a cold water immersion tub reminiscent of the mid-century modern design, Schiffer opened has been in design and development for nearly three years in Redmond.
A serial entrepreneur, Schiffer, 52, is not afraid of a new venture. He has had other businesses in the past. He ran a pizza business for several years in California and Bend, and operated a food delivery business before that.
Taking a concept used by athletes following an intense workout, Schiffer designed a cold water immersion system that purifies the water and maintains an even temperature at about 36 degrees that many people feel can sooth sore muscles, reduce inflammation and boost moods.
“Quietly, in the midst of our backyards, is an ice bath company,” Schiffer said. “It’s like a jacuzzi and sauna, but an ice bath that the millennial generation favor. We’re still early stage, but the market is expanding.”
Schiffer’s ice baths sell for $15,000 to $40,000 .
“We’re combining technology with craftsmanship and adding a dose of retro futuristic ideology,” Schiffer said. “Our core competency is finding craftsmanship, ingenuity and excellence to drive innovation.”
At a recent Pub Talk held by the Economic Development for Central Oregon, Schiffer outlined his vision. Pub talks connect startups like Blue Cube to resources necessary for growth, said Deanne Buck, EDCO venture catalyst.
“EDCO celebrates out-of-the-box thinking, which Blue Cube has in spades,” Buck said. “Companies like Blue Cube bring new employment opportunities and industry diversification to the region as well as creative energy and national attention for the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”
Health benefits
Bend resident Denise Tripolone swears by the health benefits of cold water plunging. She and her friends would plunge into the Deschutes River each New Year’s Day. They liked it so much they decided they to do it weekly.
Now she does it daily, but at home, on her deck in a homemade plunge bath. Each day she sits in her tub for about five minutes. Some days she contrasts the ice therapy with a dip in a hot tub. It usually takes up to 30 minutes after a plunge for the shivers to dissipate.
Tripolone does it to boost her immune system and to sooth her tired muscles after a workout.
“It’s kind of a fun thing to do with friends,” Tripolone said. “The main benefits I’ve experienced is it boosts my mood. I guess it’s because you overcome something that is hard. I work on my breathing. Once you pass the first minute, your brain and body become quiet. That’s how it feels to me.”
Using a metal tub and a filtration system adapted by her husband, Tripolone is able to plunge into the 33-degree water in the winter without having to cool the water. Once summer hits, she’s not sure how things will work.
Tripolone said she adapted her tub by adding a filtration system, so she doesn’t have to dump the gallons of water every couple of days.
“I feel better doing it every day,” Tripolone said. “I’ve gotten so many friends into it too, and they’ve all gotten results too.”
Next big wave
Blue Cube uses both a cooler and a filtration system to keep the water cool and moving, Schiffer said. The idea is to mirror the flow and temperature of the Deschutes River, he said. The system Schiffer developed also accounts for body heat affecting the water temperature .
Phillip LeVasseur, a Bend resident and frequent ice bath plunger, organizes plunges in the Deschutes River under the name Biohacking Bend. The group plunges daily and then does breath work and then hits the sauna. When he heard of Blue Cube, he bought one and uses it for athletic recovery in the privacy of his backyard.
For the optimum therapeutic effect, LeVasseur plunges for about three minutes every day.
“I do them first thing in the morning for mental enhancement,” LeVasseur said. “I did it at first to challenge myself first thing in the morning. It’s like an espresso but without the caffeine. It provides a dopamine rush that lasts half the day. That’s one of the main reasons people do it.
“It’s terrible to get in, but feels so great when you get out.”
LeVasseur hopes to take his experience with plunging and breath work and turn it into a wellness studio. He’s in the process of lease negotiations now and will use Blue Cube equipment he said.
“It’s the next big wave in health and wellness industry in the United States,” LeVasseur said.
