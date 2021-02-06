In a normal football season, the Hideaway Tavern would be standing room only on Super Bowl Sunday.
Eager football fans would stake a claim on their seats and settle in for hours of football fun.
But this year is not normal by any stretch. In fact, health officials are warning football fans to stay home. Gather small. Avoid commingling germs.
Super Bowl Sunday has all the hallmarks of a superspreader event. Since the pandemic came to Central Oregon nearly a year ago with the first positive case, typically two weeks after a holiday, cases surge.
“On Super Bowl Sunday, please skip the parties that could lead to increased spread of COVID-19 and find ways to celebrate safely,” said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services director. “In the past few weeks, we’ve seen case counts declining.”
On Thursday, Deschutes County recorded 17 positive test results of COVID-19, down from a high of 129 cases on Dec. 4.
The Hideaway, a bar off Third Street is taking orders for takeout food.
“That’s all we’re doing special for the Super Bowl,” said Mackenzie Miller, a manager. “It’s kind of a bummer. Typically we’re packed.”
State health officials are worried too about Super Bowl Sunday, which traditionally means gatherings of people outside a household, said Jonathan Modie, Oregon Health Authority spokesman. It’s particularly worrisome with four cases of the highly contagious U.K. variant being detected in Bend wastewater, Portland and in Yamhill County.
“That we now have variants that make the virus more contagious makes indoor gatherings extremely risky,” Modie said.
The state suggests instead:
• Wear team logo or decorate your house with the team colors.
• Make appetizers or snacks with people you live with to enjoy while watching the game and share the recipes with family and friends outside the household.
• Start a group text with other fans while watching the game.
• If you must gather, do it outdoors where you can be 6 feet apart.
