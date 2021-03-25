Sunriver Resort is looking for 400 men and women to hire for its summer season.
Some positions will start at $17 an hour. An in-person hiring fair will be held on April 14 at the Homestead Building at the resort. An application is online at www.sunriverresort.com and applicants are asked to bring a resume.
Part-time and full-time seasonal positions include: culinary and housekeeping staff, marina, golf services and shop attendants, greenskeepers, guest services, spa-service providers, pool and recreation ambassadors, food and beverage and management.
With the Memorial Day weekend opening of the newly expanded Cove Aquatic Center, lifeguards, front desk, food service and culinary staff will also be needed.
