Sunriver Resort has launched a five year, $40 million renovation and construction project of its guest rooms, an aquatic center and will add an 18-hole putting course, the resort announced.
The aquatic center, The Cove, would be a new 10,000-square-foot indoor pool facility that will include a spa, waterslide and a lazy river, according to the company statement. Construction has started and should be completed by May 2021.
In the 190 guest rooms, the resort is spending $12 million to renovate and update rooms using designer Kirsti Wolfe's plans. The first 44 rooms will be ready for summer occupancy and the balance will be done by the first quarter of 2022, the statement says.
And the resort is also restoring the Sunriver Stables building and store. When the stables reopen in the summer, guests will be able to experience trails by horseback, according to the statement.
