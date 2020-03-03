Summit Medical Group Oregon and The Center, Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research have joined forces to create Summit Medical Group Oregon at the Old Mill District.
The move makes Summit among the largest multispecialty physician groups in Central Oregon, the company stated in a prepared statement. The Center will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the clinic and offer patients expanded care coordination options between both medical groups.
The Center will continue to operate its three other clinic locations in Central Oregon and maintain visiting specialist programs in Madras, Prineville, Sisters, La Pine, Burns and John Day. The Summit Medical Group was formed in 2018 through a strategic partnership between Bend Memorial Clinic and Summit Health Management.
