Summit Medical Group has changed its name to Summit Health.
The name change is part of a rebranding effort that comes at a time when health care attempts to be more streamlined and more patient-centric, according to the company.
As a group, Summit Health in Central Oregon is a multi-specialty physician group with 130 providers in primary care, urgent care and more than 30 medical specialties and services.
Summit Medical Group was formed through a partnership between Bend Memorial Clinic and Summit Health Management in 2018.
