Summit Bank raised an additional $3.5 million than it planned during a stock offering that closed on Monday.
The bank had planned to raise $5 million in a stock offering at $10 per share on Monday, but wound up raising $8.5 million in stock, said Craig Wanichek, president and CEO of Summit Bank.
The bank began accepting subscription agreements on Monday morning and by the close of business it was oversubscribed, Wanichek said. The capital will be used to support projected growth in conventional loans, Paycheck Protection Plan loans, he said.
Summit Bank has offices in Eugene, Central Oregon and Portland.
