Summit Bank increases earnings (copy)

Gary O'Connell, Central Oregon market president for Summit Bank, is seen in front of the bank's Bend office on SW Columbia Street in this April 2017 photo.

 Bulletin file

Summit Bank recently announced its acquisition of a building in downtown Redmond.

The bank expects the building at 538 SW Highland Ave. to open in the fall after it has been renovated.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.