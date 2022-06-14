Be prepared Central Oregon: Despite rising airline tickets and fuel prices, this summer could bring an avalanche of visitors.
On Friday, an average of 2,000 passengers went through the three Transportation Security Administration screening stations at Redmond Airport. The number of passengers was 500 more than the normal, said Lori Dankers, TSA spokeswoman.
"We're expecting the number of flights to be down by about 3% from last summer," said Zach Bass, Redmond Airport director. "But the number of seats are up 5%. Some markets that fly here are using larger planes."
The net gain is a win for Redmond and Central Oregon, which derives its strong economy from tourism-based businesses. Summer is a strong season for Central Oregon. And while most visitors come by car, within an eight-hour driving window, many also fly, Bass said.
"With air service, they track tourism and in-migration, people moving here," Bass said Tuesday. "We are about even with pre-pandemic travel numbers from the same time frame in 2019."
In the months of July through September, Bend hotels and vacation rentals averaged an 80% occupancy rate prior to the pandemic, according to Visit Bend statistics.
There are still no nonstop flights from Redmond to Portland, Bass said. Alaska Airlines dropped that route in November.
Through October, Allegiant Airlines has suspended its nonstop flights from Redmond to Las Vegas or Mesa, Ariz., but there is one to Phoenix from Redmond, he said.
When visitors come to the airport they'll find a third TSA line to help move along travelers during peak early morning and mid-day flights, Bass said. In addition, during the pandemic, the airport added 500 more parking stalls.
TSA is looking to hire additional security officers to staff the screening lines, Dankers said. In fact, the TSA and WorkSource Oregon have partnered for a hiring event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a prepared statement. TSA is offering a starting salary of $18.59 an hour and $1,000 hiring bonus for successful applicants.
Nationwide, TSA screens an average of 2.1 million travelers a day. Redmond averages about 1,500 a day, Dankers said.
“Over the past several months, we have been preparing for a busy summer travel season. We are looking forward to providing a top-notch screening experience for passengers — both in terms of excellent customer service and delivering the highest level of security,” said TSA acting Federal Security Director Kathleen McDonald in a prepared statement. “Every traveler can help us carry out our responsibilities by arriving early and prepared for the security screening experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.