Job growth was strong and unemployment low last year in Central Oregon, according to employment data released Tuesday.
While that’s good for economics, it’s hard for employers. Tri County Climate Heating & Cooling in Bend is constantly looking for installers to fill vacancies. In fact, the company has had to offer signing bonuses for some of its positions because the competition is so keen, said Peggy White, company office manager.
In Deschutes County, the unemployment rate in December was 3.7 %, which is the same for the state and just slightly above the national average of 3.5% for the same period, said Damon Runberg, Central Oregon regional economist for the Employment Department.
In all, the county added 260 jobs in December at a time when typically there are minor job losses, he said.
Looking at the entire year, the job growth translates into 3.2% more jobs in Deschutes County this year compared to 2018, he said.
“Honestly, our ability to sustain this growth is because people are moving here,” Runberg said. “There’s growing pains and all associated with that, but we’re living the benefit.
“It’s a good time to be a Central Oregonian.”
Job gains were felt in the leisure and hospitality, health services, retail and construction sectors of the economy, Runberg said.
“We’re not seeing businesses hire as much,” Runberg said. “So there’s not quite as much of a labor pinch. A little bit of slack is a good thing for the labor market.”
Crook County saw its unemployment rate dip to 5.2%, in December, from 5.4% in November. The rate was 6.1% at this time last year, according to the employment report.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in December, down from 5% in November and 5.7% during the same period the year before, according to the employment report. However, Jefferson County reported a loss of 90 jobs in December, which is typical for this time of year.
