More than 100 workers on Friday lined Neff Road and Medical Center Drive for the second day of a walkout at St. Charles Bend of striking therapists, technicians and technologists.
No contract talks were scheduled, except for Wednesday when the hospital and the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals will meet with a federal mediator.
"The toughest thing is we haven't received a written proposal past one with salary increases in the first year," said Frank DeWolf, a St. Charles Bend catheterization lab technologist. "Our salary is lower than our counterparts in western Oregon. Our salaries are lower across the board."
A typical ultra sound technician makes $10-$15 more per hour in Portland than at St. Charles, said Sam Potter, union external organizer.
The union and St. Charles have met 28 times in the course of more than a year and have hammered out most of the contract language except for salary and differentials. The workers formed a union in 2019 and this is their first contract negotiation with St. Charles.
St. Charles has said that it has suffered financial losses in 2020 from government mandates limiting surgeries. During the strike, the hospital also is limiting surgeries.
Last year, the nonprofit hospital received about $33 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and so far in 2021 received and additional $19 million, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
Even with the federal funds, Goodman said the hospital missed financial targets by $21 million due to COVID-related losses.
"While the CARES Act funding mitigated our losses, it did not make us financially whole," Goodman said in an email.
Since Thursday, the hospital has hired replacement workers, but many of the procedures these technicians, technologists or therapists do, have been canceled, Potter said. Roughly 94% of the 156 members voted to strike, Potter said.
"We hear surgeons are refusing to do procedures with the replacement workers," Potter said. "You need to trust the team you work with. There's not been any training or orientation for the replacement workers."
Meanwhile, members of the community from other unions and politicians have joined the picketers. This is the first labor strike at St. Charles since 1980.
"It really says something about the conditions at the workplace," Potter said. "This doesn't happen frequently. Often therapists, technicians and technologists are under valued for the work they do. They're paid less and fired more easily."
