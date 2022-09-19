Cybersecurity Rockstar Games Hack

A "Grand Theft Auto V" billboard is displayed at Figueroa Hotel in 2013, in Los Angeles. Video game producer Rockstar Games said Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that early development footage from the next version of its popular title Grand Theft Auto was stolen in the hack of its network.

 Nick Ut/AP photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Video game producer Rockstar Games said Monday that early development footage from the next version of its popular title Grand Theft Auto was stolen in the hack of its network.

Someone claiming to be the hacker, posting on Telegram, dumped 90 video clips from the theft online on Sunday and claimed also to have source code, which they were seeking to sell for a minimum of $10,000.

