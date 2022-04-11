Financial Markets Wall Street

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% after shedding a modest early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq slid 2.3%.

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street and bond yields rose again Monday as investors look ahead to the upcoming company earnings reporting season and what it will reveal about the impact inflation is having on corporate profits.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, adding to its recent losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 2.2%. Both the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are coming off their first weekly losses in four weeks.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.78% from 2.71% late Friday. Bonds have been rising amid expectations of higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve moves to squelch inflation.

The market "is still reacting to what's happening in the bond market," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts. "You have yields, not just in the U.S. but around the world, moving sharply higher and that's putting pressure on (stocks) generally. That was the story last week, and it's the story this week."

