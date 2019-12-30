At 27, Nick de Leon knows firsthand about the gulf between millennials and Wall Street.

De Leon graduated this year from UC Berkeley with bachelor’s degrees in political science and rhetoric with plans to start law school soon, and he has an internship with a Superior Court judge in his hometown of San Bernardino. He’s also intrigued with the stock market.

But De Leon won’t be investing in equities any time soon. Saddled with $1,400 in monthly payments for student loans and for credit card debt from a failed business startup, along with living expenses including food, his phone bill and car insurance, he’s temporarily living with his parents and working at Costco to make ends meet.

“There’s really no money for it right now,” De Leon said of the stock market. “I just don’t have the cash to even think about it.”

He’s not alone. Although the market is poised to close a banner year hovering near record highs, the rally hasn’t helped half of the nation’s millennials, who either lack the means to knock on Wall Street’s door or are wary of doing so.

In the last two years, an average of 49% of millennials (ages 23 to 38) held stock directly or through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds or retirement plans such as 401(k)s at any given time, according to polling data that Gallup provided at The Times’ request.

That’s down sharply from an average 61% of Americans in the same age range in the 2001-2008 period, before markets were hammered by the financial crisis of 2008-09, an event that’s still one reason many millennials steer clear of equities, analysts said.

Millennials, now entering their prime earnings period, hold vastly less wealth than generations that preceded them. And the wealth gap between older and younger generations is widening. An analysis by the St. Louis Fed showed that in 1989, the median wealth of households led by people ages 65 to 75 was nearly eight times as large as the wealth of families headed by 25- to 35-year-olds. By 2016 the median baby boomer-led household had nearly 13 times as much wealth as the typical millennial household.

That’s in part due to the financial crisis that shaped the economy during millennials’ formative years — and the habits and fears they adopted at that time have, to some extent, kept them away from this year’s runaway market success.

“They’ve been tarnished by the damage that Wall Street did 10 years ago, and it’s in their psyche,” said Steve Nielander, a San Diego State finance lecturer and a partner at wealth management firm Cerity Partners.

As a result, they missed the market’s best performance in six years and the 11th year of the ongoing bull market that followed the crisis. Investors bid up prices despite the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, political turmoil surrounding President Trump and fears of an economic slowdown.

Investors instead focused on the economy’s continued expansion, rising corporate earnings, low unemployment, low inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut short-term interest rates three times in 2019.

The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index has shot up 29.2% this year as of Friday’s close — on track for its biggest gain since 2013, when it rose 29.6%.

The Dow Jones industrial average is up 22.8% this year, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index has surged 35.7%. Technology was among the market’s strongest sectors, along with financial, communications services and industrial stocks, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Though stocks are risky investments, millennials who steer clear of them are missing potentially sizable gains during their peak earnings years. The average return of the S&P 500 index historically is about 10% a year, though its annual movements vary widely, as shown this year. Keeping money in cash, such as a savings account or money market fund, is safer. But the value and purchasing power of cash are eroded by inflation.

That’s one reason mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that mimic stock indexes such as the S&P 500 are popular among investors.

Millennials’ modest appetite for stocks will be tested if the market turns south in 2020, and there are questions about whether stock prices will keep rising if economic growth slows, the U.S.-China trade fight worsens or concerns mount about how the presidential election will affect the markets.

The market also is getting a bit pricey, which might lead to a pullback. The S&P 500 now trades for about 18 times its component stocks’ average earnings per share, up from 15 early this year, according to FactSet, and that’s also above its historic average of 15.5 to 16.

Whether that will grab the attention of millennials such as De Leon is questionable. When talking to his friends, he said, the stock market “just doesn’t come up.”