Stocks continued to fall on Wall Street Wednesday as investors review the latest corporate earnings and prepare for higher interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Nasdaq fell 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%.
The major indexes all set new lows for the year, with technology stocks' weakness again giving direction to the broader market. UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America and Procter & Gamble all rose after reporting encouraging financial results. Bond yields fell. Makers of household goods and consumer products gained ground.
Apple fell 1.2% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.1%.
Stocks have slid in January as investors gauge how rising inflation will impact businesses and consumers, along with the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rate policy.
"We've seen some givebacks from the returns we got last year," said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors. "What we're seeing is that the market is resetting now."
A mix of travel-related companies and automakers fell. Ford slumped 7.4% following news that it's recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.
Financial companies and technology stocks weighed down the broader market. Communications companies and makers of household goods and consumer products gained ground.
Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.83% from 1.87% late Tuesday.
