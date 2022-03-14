Volatility continued to dominate global markets as investors assessed geopolitical developments, with U.S. stocks failing to hold onto gains that reached 1% earlier in the day.
Oil briefly tumbled below $100 a barrel after a recent surge that spurred inflation fears.
Treasury 10-year yields hit the highest level since 2019.
A morning rally in equities driven by hopes of a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine sputtered, with the S&P 500 falling into a "death cross" — a technical pattern that has at times presaged further weakness.
The Nasdaq 100 closed in a bear market for the first time since March 2020 as the tech-heavy gauge extended its slide from a record to more than 20% amid higher bond rates. Apple slumped after one of its suppliers halted operations at its Shenzhen sites following a Chinese government-imposed lockdown. A gauge of the Asian nation's stocks listed in the U.S. sank 12%.
The White House is discussing President Joe Biden making a visit to unspecified destinations in Europe while Russia's war on Ukraine is ongoing, according to people familiar with the matter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will make a rare wartime address by a foreign leader to both chambers of Congress, pleading with U.S lawmakers by video conference for more aid as Russian bombs reduce his cities to rubble.
Traders have boosted their expectations for the amount of Federal Reserve policy tightening that could occur this year, moving at one stage on Monday to fully price in seven standard quarter-point rate hikes. The last time the market for overnight index swaps linked to Fed meeting dates fully priced that much tightening was on Feb. 11, the day after U.S. consumer-price inflation numbers for January came in hotter than expected.
