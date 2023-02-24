Financial Markets Wall Street

An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Another cold reminder that inflation remains hotter than hoped sent Wall Street skidding Friday, and stocks closed out their worst week since early December.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% to cap its third straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as many as 510 points before closing down 336 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 1.7%.

