Government stimulus has started arriving in personal and business accounts this week, a welcome relief for Oregonians struggling to deal with an unprecedented economic hardship caused by last month’s COVID-19 lockdown.
Mid Oregon Credit Union President and Chief Executive Bill Anderson said his credit union started funding loans to small businesses on Monday, cash that small businesses can use to retain workers or hire back those that had already been laid off.
Loan requests range from $10,000 to $6 million, from companies ranging in size from one employee to several hundred, said Anderson. Mid Oregon Credit Union still had more than 200 loan requests in the queue as of Wednesday.
The loans are part of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill enacted by Congress last month.
The loans include the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program that is designed to help small businesses manage business costs for eight weeks.
As long as the business receives the loan for permissible purposes, such as paying lease, payroll, benefits, mortgage interest or utilities, it will be forgiven if it’s used within eight weeks. To qualify for 100% forgiveness of the loan, at least 75% of the funds must be used to fund payroll costs. The unforgiven portion of a loan is payable over two years and carries a rate of just 1%.
In Bend, recipients of loan money include Shepherd’s House, Donner Flower Shop and GoodLife Brewing. All three applied through Summit Bank, according to Gary O’Connell, the bank’s market president for the Central Oregon region.
The program is administered by the U.S. Small Business Association, with the loans issued by third-party lenders, including Summit Bank, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Columbia Bank and U.S. Bank.
The protection program is intended for businesses with less than 500 employees, with loans capped at $10 million. Contract workers and the self-employed can also apply for a loan. The amount they can apply for depends on the compensation they can verify from their tax returns.
"Based on the guidance from SBA, they can borrow up to 2.5 times their 2019 Schedule C line 31 net profit divided by 12 (to make it a monthly figure)," said Kevin Cole, Mid Oregon Credit Union’s chief financial officer.
Mid Oregon’s first wave of loan requests totaled $5 million and protected 748 jobs. Recipients include construction companies, dental offices, optometrists, transportation companies and light manufacturers, according to Cole.
But the process of managing the massive stimulus has been challenging, said Anderson, due to constantly changing rules and guidance from the Small Business Association.
“Politician and media information on the program certainly outpaced the reality of building the infrastructure needed to build a completely new lending system from scratch,” said Anderson. “That has led to frustration from borrowers experiencing vague information and delayed response times.”
O’Connell from Summit Bank described the process as nothing short of overwhelming, particularly in helping customers wade through the application process.
“We exhausted every constraint and limitation trying to individually respond to thousands of inquires from businesses when they needed us the most. Together, we have worked to deliver on the mission of the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program): to both retain current jobs and bring workers back off unemployment and onto payrolls at the soonest possible time,” said O’Connell.
The waiting time from application to cash disbursement at Mid Oregon Credit Union is currently around 10 days, said Cole, the credit union's CFO since 2017.
“We are getting as many new applications as we are able to clear out of the queue daily,” said Cole.
Despite the difficulties and backlog, Anderson said it has been impressive to see what was accomplished in a short amount of time.
“The process is becoming more stable and dollars are beginning to flow through,” Anderson said.
Through April 13, lenders nationwide have issued more than a million loans valued at $247.5 billion. Texas is leading among the states, with 88,434 loans worth $21.8 billion. Oregon has approved 9,508 Paycheck Protection Program loans worth $2.4 billion. The current round of funding could be exhausted as soon as Friday, said O'Connell.
Most of the loans, 70% of them, were valued at $150,000 or less. Construction led the way, accounting for 13.7% of the loans, followed by professional, scientific and technical services, 12.3%, manufacturing, 12.3%, health care and social services, 11.3%, accommodation and food services, 9.2%, and retail trade, 8.6%.
U.S. Bank has been processing loans for sole proprietors, nonprofits, independent contractors, dual owners and multiowner companies that are current customers of the bank, said Coby Horton, regional U.S. Bank president for Central, Eastern and Southern Oregon. Horton said he anticipates opening up the loan process to noncustomers as well.
In addition to the business loans, some Central Oregonians have started receiving personal stimulus checks. Around 80 million Americans were expected to receive their payments by Wednesday.
“We saw a little over $12 million of activity settled in our federal reserve settlement account. On a normal day, we would have $1 (million) to $2 (million), so there has been a pretty significant influx of cash,” said Cole.
The first payments are going out to those who filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and authorized direct deposit with the IRS if they were due a refund. Social Security recipients can also expect to receive payment, even if they didn’t file a return.
Those who have not authorized direct deposit payments will receive a check in the mail, a process rolling out over the next several weeks.
Individuals who have not received the stimulus can go to the Internal Revenue Service website and check their payment status. This is available by going to www.irs.gov, then clicking on the button “economic impact payments.”
Individuals who didn’t file a return are still eligible for a payment and can apply from the economic impact payment page, clicking on the “non-filers payment info” button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.