Oregon's unemployment rate dropped to 3.3% in January, the lowest rate in 44 years, the state Employment Department stated Tuesday.
By comparison, the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.6% for the same period in 2020.
In Oregon, the number of nonfarm jobs declined by 1,800 in January. There were increases in health care and social assistance jobs, according to the Oregon Employment Department. Losses were reported in professional and business services, construction and manufacturing.
In 2019, the industries with the largest job gains were transportation, warehousing and utilities, according to the data. These industries expanded by 2,500 jobs, growing 3.6%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.