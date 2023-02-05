Commentary: Three online privacy scandals you may have missed

Legislative leaders in Oregon and Washington are lining up several online privacy laws as states take action while similar work in Congress stalls. 

 123RF

As efforts to pass a federal data privacy law languish on Capitol Hill, state policymakers are forging ahead, with at least 15 states introducing legislation in 2023 to expand protections for children’s privacy, biometric information and other types of data.

If passed, the measures could up the pressure on lawmakers in Washington who business leaders and consumer advocates have called on for years to step in and set a national standard.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.