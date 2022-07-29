Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.
Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more.
Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.
However, critics of these lottery-funded programs note that lower-income players foot the bill for benefits they won't proportionately reap. And the Mega Millions' drawing comes as Americans are experiencing a decades-high inflation, leaving many with fewer dollars to throw on entertainment.
Some states are already experiencing dips in sales with their lotteries.
Oregon has recently posted some of its largest daily sales numbers for the Mega Millions draw, according to spokesperson Chuck Baumann. The $1.4 million and $1.2 million collected Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, were good for the state's eighth- and 10th-highest single-day sales.
"Whether it's Powerball or Mega Millions, when the jackpots get big and people play, that's good for the state of Oregon, and those folks that receive lottery dollars," Baumann said. Voters over the years have approved measures sending lottery proceeds to education, parks and veterans' services funds.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.