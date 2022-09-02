Port Westward industrial park

A rendering of the proposed renewable diesel refinery at Port Westward industrial park outside Clatskanie.

CLATSKAINE — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality this week approved an air quality permit for a proposed renewable diesel refinery at Port Westward after concluding it would not have a significant impact on air quality or be a major source of regulated pollutants.

The permit is a milestone for backers of NEXT Renewable Fuels’ $2 billion project along the Columbia River near Clatskanie, though the project still needs a water quality permit from the same agency and the Army Corps of Engineers must still deliver an environmental analysis that considers the combined impacts of the project.

