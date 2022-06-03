Pilots using Bend Municipal Airport rely on their eyes and ears when flying in the airspace around the airport, but recent state funding for an air traffic control tower will make it easier and safer to approach the tarmac.
An air control tower means pilots will no longer have to rely solely on visual flight rules for landings and take offs during tower operation.
A tower was the No. 1 improvement sought by stakeholders at the airport, said Tracy Williams, Bend Municipal Airport manager.
“We’re getting money from the state, and the feds to make the airport as good as it can be,” Williams said. “We’re really excited about this.”
Funding came from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Connect Oregon Grant program. The airport received $4.8 million for design and construction of a control tower at the Bend airport, which is used primarily by non-commercial pilots.
The airport will seek money from other sources, as it is a self-funded operation, Williams said. The grant program, funded by a 2005 legislative initiative for non-highway projects, made $46 million available for infrastructure projects statewide. Grants were given to 21 applicants.
In Oregon, there are only 10 airports out of 97 public-use airports that have air control towers, said Betty Stansbury, director of Oregon Department of Aviation. The Bend airport is the third busiest airport, behind Portland International and the Hillsboro airport, Stansbury said.
The funding covers more than half the $7.5 million price tag and the balance will be sought from federal coffers. The airport also recently received $1.5 million from the federal government to resurface runways, said Williams.
The air control tower has been up for discussion for the past decade, Williams said. In a meeting to discuss the future of the airport in November 2020, the community of stakeholders said an air control tower was the most important improvement that the airport could fund.
More than 141,000 flight operations have been logged in at the airport since June 2020, and there are 185 airplanes based at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. In comparison, in 2010 the airport logged 97,928 operations. The demand mushroomed to 168,913 operations in 2018, according to the master plan historic data.
A tower will make Central Oregon more competitive when trying to attract traded sector companies, said Jon Stark, Economic Development for Central Oregon interim CEO.
“Adding a tower is an important step towards the expansion in the airport’s runways _ lengthening and/or adding _ that is likely inevitable for safer aviation as volume grows,”said Don Myll, EDCO Bend area director. “The airport is an economic diversification and job creation opportunity for Central Oregon given its commercial/industrial land availability.”
Much of the increase in demand between 2010 and 2018 came from flight training activity that grew more than 100%, according to the master plan. Flight training increased from 58% to 68% of the airport’s overall air traffic between 2010 and 2018, according to the master plan document.
The demand at the airport captured the attention of the FAA, which urged the airport to update its 2013 master plan. A tower, most likely would be completed by late 2025.
The airport is owned by the city and is on 415 acres.
The largest user of the airport, Leading Edge Flight Academy, was excited to learn of the funding, said Jack Walker, the academy’s executive vice president. The school, which has called the Bend airport home for two decades, operates as a flight provider for the Central Oregon Community College aviation program.
“As one of the largest users of the airport, we are here to train professional pilots. Having a tower will increase the level of professionalism and overall safety in the airspace surrounding the Bend airport,” Walker said. “This is a logical and much appreciated addition to the Bend airport.”
Karl Baldessari, COCC program director, said a tower will increase the flow of air traffic around the airport. Even with more than 200 days of sunshine it can be difficult to make an approach without a control tower during smoke events from forest fires, inclement weather and conflicting traffic headed to Redmond, he said.
“It will create a safer, more efficient flight environment for our students,” Baldessari said. “It can be confusing and disorganized using visual flight rule. This can lead to near misses and accidents. Imagine leaving traffic control up to all of us on the roads in our cars, only the cars are all traveling at 100 mph and can move in three dimensions.”
Kenneth Sangalang, a flight instructor and former student of the COCC program, said the tower will enable students, many of whom want to become commercial pilots, to develop the confidence to speak to air traffic controllers.
“A tower will increase the safety in the vicinity of the airport,” Sangalang said. “For people who haven’t flown in an uncontrolled airspace, there’s added pressure on the pilots. With a tower, pilots are guided in.”
Sangalang said that under the current set up, pilots have to be visually aware of their surroundings and pay attention to the radio to hear who else is making an approach. A controller can see way before any kind of visual is possible and keep order.
“It will helps the students here at Leading Edge learn how to talk to controllers too and that will improve the radio calls as the students learn the jargon.”
