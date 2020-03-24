The Oregon Department of Revenue expects to announce Wednesday whether the state will give Oregonians additional time to file their state income taxes.
Spokesperson Robin Maxey said Monday that the revenue department was still trying to determine what impact a deadline extension, similar to the federal government’s, would have on Oregon’s coffers.
The Internal Revenue Service has said U.S. residents now have until July 15 to both file federal tax forms and pay their taxes. Initially, the IRS only delayed payment, but not filing, requirements.
Tax refunds will be sent out on a normal schedule once taxes are filed.
